Hemel woman Braves the Shave in sister’s memory

Hemel Hempstead resident Crystal Carr has raised £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support after having her head shaved, and her long hair will now be made into a wig for a sick child.

Crystal, aged 31, Braved the Shave on Saturday at GeGe Hair and Beauty in Redbourn, in memory of her sister Emma, who died from breast cancer at the age of 46.

Crystal said: “My Brave the Shave event went really well, and I really can’t thank GeGe Hair and Beauty enough. I don’t know how I would have got through it without their support.

“The local businesses pulled together and provided lots of goodies to help the day go with a bang. Weymans provided the prosecco, Lindy at the Cycle Hub provided some delicious cakes and Claire and Arrangements florists provided the balloons.”

Veterinary nurse Crystal has donated her 55cm-long hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

See bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/crystal-carr