Hemel ‘the most stressed place in the UK’ says study

Hemel Hempstead has been named the most stressed place in the country following a two-week study of social media.

Mike Thelwall, professor of IT at Wolverhampton University, created a tool called TensiStrength which can gauge the stress levels of Tweets, by analysing them on a scale of -1 (no stress) to -5 (very highly stressed).

The scores are based on words related to stress, frustration, anxiety, anger and negativity.

13.8 per cent of Hemelites’ Tweets were rated as ‘stressed’, comfortably more than second-placed Cardiff (11.97 per cent).

However Hertfordshire was only rated as the eighth most stressed county in England, while Thursdays registered as the most stressful day of the week locally.

Professor Thelwall said: “TensiStrength’s terms are not only synonyms for stress, anxiety and frustration but also terms related to anger and negative emotions.”