Amazon’s team of staff in Hemel Hempstead were treated to a party to celebrate 2017.

Hundreds of team members from the site in Boundary Way gathered for the event at The Auction House, in Luton, for a Great Gatsby 1920s-themed party, complete with flapper hostesses and three-course meal.

Amazon associate Robert Sima said: “Everyone had a brilliant time. It was such a nice way to celebrate our great work in 2017.

“Safe to say, we all hit the dance floor and a fun night was had by all.”