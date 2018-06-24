Hemel snippers go head to head to take home award

A Hemel Hempstead hair salon took home the Best in Region award at the Eastern Regional Heat of the L’Oreal Colour Trophy Award 2018.

Lacey Brown Hair and Beauty, in Hemel Hempstead Old Town, took part in the Regional Final of the L’Oreal Colour Trophy at Duxford Imperial War Museum.

Four stylists from the salon – Lacey Brown, Oriel Munro, Beth Woolaway and Amie Shaughnessy – earned the chance to take part in the regional heat after a photo selection process with thousands of other applicant pictures.

On the day, all competitors had a 30-minute countdown to style their models and complete their looks for the catwalk. Judges included industry heroes Errol Douglas MBE and Andrew Barton.

Lacey Brown’s Team 2, which included Beth Woolaway and her model, won the Best in Region award for the Women’s Colour Trophy.

Salon owner Lacey Brown said: “It was an electric evening. We saw some amazing work and all our stylists and models did amazingly. We look forward to what we’ll be seeing from these ladies next.”