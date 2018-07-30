Hemel pet lovers help boost rescue centre funds

Animal lovers in Hemel have shown they’re barking mad about pets, by helping raise £1,142.48 for Chilterns Dog Rescue Society.

Support Adoption For Pets ran a nationwide fundraising event with Pets At Home during June, with the aim of raising £550,000 for UK pet rescue centres.

Customers in Hemel helped beat that target and push it to £575,464, by purchasing £1 scratch cards and making donations in store.

Store manager Gerald McDermott said: “The team thoroughly enjoyed working together to raise as much money as possible and we can’t wait to see the impact that our support has to help find loving homes for pets in Hemel Hempstead.”