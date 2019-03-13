Hemel Old Town stars in Ricky Gervais' After Life

Eagle-eyed fans of Ricky Gervais will have seen some familiar sights when they tuned in to his latest sitcom After Life.

Because the show features numerous scenes filmed in Hemel Old Town, including various local shops, as well as aerial shoots of Old Town from St Mary’s Churchyard.

Ricky Gervais

Filming took place over the summer, as the Gazette revealed in our July 11 edition. Michele Elliot, owner of the House of Elliot in Old Town, said at the time: “It is really flattering that they would film up here.

“They used the outside of my store and the film crew were lovely.”

Michele even got a photo with the star and says he was really down to earth.

She said: “The filming didn’t affect my business and gave Old Town great publicity.”

The show focuses on Tony, with Ricky Gervais once again not only playing the lead character but writing and directing the show.

Tony has a perfect life before his wife dies from breast cancer, and after contemplating suicide he then decides to live long enough to punish the world for his wife’s death by literally saying and doing whatever he wants to.

Other actors appearing in the show, which is on Netflix, include Ashley Jensen (Extras), Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones), Dame Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who), and Roisin Conaty (David Brent: Life on the Road).