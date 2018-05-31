Hemel Mumpreneur in prestigious awards finals

A Hemel Hempstead ‘mumpreneur’ has reached the finals of the prestigious Mpower National Business Awards, for mums in business.

Lisa Timms is the founder of First Mummies’ Club, an evening arts and crafts group for local mums at the Fishery Wharf Café in Boxmoor. Lisa, who is mum to Luca, aged five, and Robin, three, believes engaging in creativity can help boost mental wellbeing.

She has been shortlisted for the Cheerleader category, and is also in with a chance of winning the title of Mpower Woman Of The Year 2018, which will be awarded to the mum who is an inspiration to all women in business,

Lisa said: “I was ecstatic, especially as this category recognises businesses that possess a thoughtfulness and kindness that enables them to go the extra mile in supporting others in the community.”

Lisa’s entry will be judged by a panel of top parent entrepreneurs and the winners will be announced on June 23 at the Mpower Gala in London.

Award-winning business coach and founder of the Mpower awards, mother of four Nicola Huelin, said: “Mums in business are changing the business landscape, while raising and inspiring the generations of the future.

“We believe their efforts and successes in overcoming the unique challenges of combining business and motherhood, particularly in those first few years when it’s the hardest, need to be recognised and celebrated.”

