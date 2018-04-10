Hemel mum’s headshave for charity close to her heart

A Hemel mum has had her head shaved, to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Helen Everitt, aged 35, braved the clippers at Lacey Brown Hair & Beauty, in Hemel Hempstead Old Town, last Friday.

Helen before her headshave

Helen, who works in the kitchen at Longdean School, lost her baby daughter, Scarlet, to the genetic disease Zellweger syndrome a year ago.

Helen, who also has a nine-year-old son, said: “Zellweger UK is a small charity that helped me so much throughout my daughter’s short nine months of life. I want to raise awareness and also money for them. They do incredible work and the support they gave us all was, and continues to be, amazing.”

Helen is donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for children who are undergoing cancer treatment.

See Helen’s fundraising page at mydonate.bt.com/ fundraisers/heleneveritt1