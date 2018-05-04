Hemel MP tells Parliament: “Give us a new hospital”

Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning has has told calling for a new acute hospital for West Hertfordshire.

The Conservative politician has tabled a motion in Parliament saying NHS bosses should concentrate their efforts on building a new hospital, rather than re-building Watford.

Mr Penning said: “We need a new, modern, purpose-built, acute hospital to serve the people of Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Watford. It is a big mistake to focus all efforts on Watford.

“We have excellent medical teams in west Herts and they need a new state-of-the-art facility in which to work. A hotchpotch of old crumbling buildings on a site chosen for a Victorian workhouse is not fit for 21st Century medical care.

“My gut feeling is that trying to turn the existing buildings into a slick new hospital will end up costing a lot more and take a lot more time than starting afresh.

“Let’s start again, on a greenfield site, with room to allow for expansion, plenty of free - and level - car parking. It’s a no brainer. It would benefit the people of this growing part of the world as well as serve as a well-located backup for any major incidents on the M1, M25, the airports and north-west London.”

The MP has also given his support to an online petition by a St Albans-based campaigner.

He said: “The more noise we make the better, I would encourage everyone to sign and share this petition.”

The new hospital petition can be signed online at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/202644