Hemel MP Mike Penning backs environmental campaign

Sir Mike Penning has backed a new campaign to protect the environment.

The Hemel Hempstead MP has responded to the #GenerationSea campaign by signing a pledge to protect the ocean in four ways.

These are to:

• Stop plastic pollution;

• Act fast to tackle the climate crisis;

• Don’t let sewage back in the sea;

• Fully protect areas for sea life to flourish.

Sir Mike said: “My eldest daughter studied marine biology to post-graduate level at university and, as a family, we have always been acutely aware of the damage we do to our marine environment by discarded plastics, sewage and other waste.

“I am delighted to give my support to this incredible campaign. I fundamentally believe the Government should act to prevent plastic pollution. I would be in favour of banning single-use plastics outright.

“We can all do our bit. I urge everyone to stop and think next time you go to buy a plastic bottle of water or use a plastic spoon. Is there an alternative?”