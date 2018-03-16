Hemel MP eyes up chance for a health check

Sir Mike Penning MP marked World Glaucoma Week last week, by taking a tour of his Hemel constituency company Heidelberg Engineering, which provides scanning technology for advanced eye health checks.

Sir Mike had his eyes examined on the SPECTRALIS Optical Coherence Tomographer, which can reveal the first signs of eye disease years before they might become apparent to the patient

He was delighted to learn that he showed no signs of developing glaucoma,which is a leading cause of preventable blindness.

UK company director Krysten Williams said: “Sir Mike has highlighted the need for a regular eye health check, as glaucoma has no obvious signs in the early stages of the disease.

“As pressure builds in the eye, the optic nerve can be irreversibly damaged, but the patient is not normally aware of this happening.

“The patient may not even notice vision loss because the brain cleverly compensates for any missing information.

“This is why regular screening is so important.”