Hemel MP back’s mum’s Call to Action

Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning has met local PDA campaigner Danielle Jata-Hall to discuss the national PDA Call For Action campaign.

PDA (Pathological Demand Avoidance) is a behaviour profile seen in some people on the autism spectrum. Individuals with PDA are driven to avoid everyday demands and expectations to an extreme extent, due to their need to be in control. Families can feel isolated due to a lack of recognition in the medical profession.

Sir Mike said: “I fully support Danielle’s excellent work and the campaign to raise awareness and understanding of PDA both within the medical and education professions and in the wider public.

“Essentially, we need to do all we can to ensure that children presenting with PDA are recognised as such and support is available for them and their families.

“I have already written to the Secretary of State for Health and, once he replies, we will work out a plan of campaign to take this forward.”

Danielle said: “It was fantastic to be given the opportunity to voice how it affects families when PDA is misunderstood.

“We feel very positive moving forwards and it was great that Sir Mike offered his full support to the PDA Call For Action campaign.

“We are very grateful for his input and look forward to having him on board.

“We hope that other MPs will now follow his forthright lead.”