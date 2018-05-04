Hemel men join new fire service recruits

The newest firefighters to join Hertfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service officially passed out from their basic training at Longfield Training Centre, Stevenage, at the end of April.

Chief Fire Officer Darryl Keen formally welcomed 12 trainee firefighters into their roles following 15 weeks of intensive training, watched by proud family and friends.

The trainees include Hemel residents Joe Berry, aged 30, who will be posted to St Albans, and Ross Harries, 24, and David Thomas, 32, who will both be posted to Borehamwood.

The new recruits are the first in the UK to be trained under a new Operational Firefighter Apprenticeship Standard.