Hemel Hempstead schoolboy puts bubbles to the test as he smashes fundraising target for hospice

A six-year-old schoolboy who is preparing for his first 5k charity fun run has smashed his £50 fundraising target in a day and is on course to raise over six times as much to support the hospice which cared for both of his great grandmas.

George Oliver, from Springfield, Hemel Hempstead, signed up for The Hospice of St Francis’ Bubble Rush Herts at Gadebridge Park on Sunday, April 29 with mum Kelly, dad John and grandad Bram a few weeks ago and immediately set up an online Just Giving page to start raising sponsorship https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgeoliver01

Hospital receptionist Kelly said: “He’s an amazing little boy raising money for an amazing cause and he says he wants to raise as much money as he can to help other people like his dad’s nanny Boots, Margo Pryor, and my nan, Cis Crussell who were both cared for by the hospice in 2011 and 1998 before losing their battles to cancer.”

George, a pupil at Jupiter Community Free School, has been helped in training with his dad John, 38. Visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/bubblerush