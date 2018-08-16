Hemel Hempstead School celebrate excellent A level results

Students at Hemel Hempstead School are celebrating an excellent set of A level results.

Three quarters of students achieved A*, A, B or C grades, setting themselves up well for the next stage of their lives.

Among the high performers was Laura Pinkney who achieved 3 A*s and one A.

Toby Evans also achieved four exceptional A-levels with one A* and 3 As.

Deputy Headteacher Tim Jordan said: “We are very proud of the results achieved by our Sixth Form students.

“Most were following reformed A Level courses which are designed to be more challenging than previous qualifications so these results reflect their own hard work and the excellent guidance and support of their teachers.

“I would like to congratulate all our students and look forward to seeing them at our Prizegiving ceremony later in the year and hearing about their continued success as they move on.’