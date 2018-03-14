Hemel Hempstead murder investigation: Third arrest made by police

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Hemel Hempstead yesterday.

A 43-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested today on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. The man remains in custody at this time.

Police were called at 2.21am on Tuesday, March 13 to Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, following reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man, was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched a murder investigation and are working to establish the exact circumstances around the incident.

The victim’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers from the Major Crime Unit.

A-40 year-old woman from Tring was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. And a 37-year-old woman from Hemel Hempstead was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. Both remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 25 of March 13.