Hemel Hempstead MP calls for cash machine ban in casinos

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning has tabled a series of motions in Parliament to ban cash machines in casinos.

The three Early Day Motions tabled by Sir Mike are aimed at protecting people at risk of becoming addicted to gambling.

They call on the Government to put an end to ATM cash machines in casinos, prohibit the use of credit cards for online betting and prohibit print, pop-up and radio adverts offering free bets.

Sir Mike said: “I have always been concerned at how easy it is to fall into debt through gambling. I have seen first-hand how people’s lives can be ruined by gambling.

“It is utter madness that we allow credit cards to be used in online betting. People are effectively being invited to gamble with money they don’t have. It is totally irresponsible.

“I also get very angry when I see or hear on the radio offers of free bets. People are being enticed onto gambling websites and lured with offers of free money – when of course we all know there is no such thing.”