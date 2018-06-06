Hemel Hempstead house closed after two-year saga of drugs and weapons

A closure order has been obtained for a home in Adeyfield after two years of anti-social behaviour.

The property in St Pauls Road was rented by Zoe Rochester.

Local residents were subject to anti-social behaviour over a two-year period after various people started visiting the address. This included bricks being thrown at the premises, the smell of cannabis, and people attending with weapons.

Some of the visitors were wanted by the police and would try to escape arrest when officers attended. A vehicle associated with the property was also causing nuisance by being driven dangerously up and down the road on a regular basis.

The antisocial behaviour escalated on May 18 when neighbours called the police at approximately 1.45am after hearing screaming and shouting at the premises. Police and ambulance services attended to find an individual with a knife wound.

Neighbours were left extremely anxious about the armed response and dog units attending the address.

One neighbour said, “We need peace and quiet and a safe environment to raise our family.”

The premises is now closed for three months.