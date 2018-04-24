Hemel Hempstead fly tipper fined for dumping 11 sacks of domestic waste

A local fly tipper has been fined after being prosecuted by Dacorum Borough Council.

The local authority successfully prosecuted Ms Ida Girgova of St Agnells Lane, Hemel Hempstead after she illegally dumped 11 sacks of domestic waste in a garage block at the rear of Medway Road, also in Hemel Hempstead, back in November 2016.

Ms Girgova was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly tipping. However, she did not pay the £200 fine so she was then issued with a court summons. As Ms Girgova failed to appear at court, she was arrested.

Ms Girgova pleaded guilty at St Albans Magistrates Court on April 11 to the offence of failing to comply with Section 34(2A) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The Judge ordered her to pay a total of £260 – this included an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Councillor Janice Marshall, portfolio holder for environmental and community protection at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “Only dumping household rubbish is still fly tipping.

“It is disgusting behaviour and upsetting to local residents who care about their neighbourhood.

“Dacorum Borough Council has a zero tolerance approach to all fly tipping, however small, and will take vigorous action against the perpetrators.”

Dacorum Borough Council is part of the Hertfordshire Fly tipping group which encourages all residents to dispose of their waste in responsible and legal way.

Waste can be collected as part of residents usual fortnightly kerbside waste and recycling collection, taken to a Neighbourhood Recycling Bank or Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) or collected the Councils bulky waste collection service.

Residents can also donate or sell unwanted items to charity shops, online or through social media community groups.

To report fly tipping in your area visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/flytipping