Hemel Food Garden wins £5,000 charity donation

Sunnyside Rural Trust, based in Hemel, has received £5,000 to develop the herb garden and build a children’s play area at the recently opened Sunnyside Up Café and Farm Shop at Hemel Food Garden.

The money has been awarded by The Screwfix Foundation, a charity which supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties and facilities for those in need.

Sunnyside Rural Trust provides work experience in horticulture for 130 people with learning disabilities, to improve their quality of life.

Trust spokesman Kealey Henderson said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much-needed funds to support our charity. We’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the fundraising.”

Tom Barrett, manager of the Screwfix store in Hemel Hempstead, said: “We’re really pleased that one of our local charities has been awarded funding by The Screwfix Foundation.

“Staff from across the business have held a variety of fundraising events to raise funds for The Screwfix Foundation, so it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”

The Screwfix Foundation, which launched in April 2013 donates funding to help a variety of local projects throughout the UK, from repairing buildings and improving community facilities to improving the homes of people living with sickness or disability.

It also works closely with two national charity partners, Barnardo’s children’s charity and Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as supporting smaller, local registered charities like Sunnyside Rural Trust.

Relevant projects from across Hemel Hempstead are invited to apply online for a share of the funding, at screwfixfoundation.com