Hemel firm helps staff to further their careers

Amazon in Hemel Hempstead marked National Learning at Work Week last week by funding nationally recognised training courses, to encourage staff to develop their career.

The Amazon Career Choice programme enables employees to pursue qualifications in high-demand fields such as engineering, IT, mechanical and electrical trades, healthcare, construction, transportation, logistics and accounting, even if that means a career outside of Amazon.

Amazon will pay 95 per cent of tuition and associated fees for the courses, up to £8,000 over four years.

Ema Steinyte, who has worked at Amazon in Hemel since 2015, is pursuing an Accounting Level 2 Certificate AAT at Central Beds College.

Ema said: “I really enjoy mathematics and banking. I worked in banking in Lithuania and always wanted to pursue a career in that field in the UK, but it is really expensive and difficult to pursue when you work full time. I am grateful that Amazon offers the Career Choice programme to its employees. I want to improve my qualifications and go higher and higher.”