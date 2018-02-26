Hemel dancers take to the stage

Three talented young dancers from Hemel will be performing in a professional production of the ballet Coppélia at the Rickmansworth Watersmeet on Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3.

Pictured during rehearsals at St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Rickmansworth, are Charlotte Green, aged 11, Emily Green, 13, and Rosey Carter-Sullivan, 10, who all train at the Natalie Marshall School of Dance.

Charlotte and Emily attend Abbots Hill School, while Rosey is a pupil at Hobbs Hill Primary School.

Coppélia will be presented by English Youth Ballet, starring international principal dancers Samantha Camejo, Monica Tapiador, Caroline Cabot, Phillip Tunstall, Phillip Bollev and Trevor Wood.

All the soloist and corps de ballet roles will be performed by 75 young dancers from the region, aged eight to 18.

They were selected from 150 young hopefuls who turned up for the English Youth Ballet (EYB) auditions at the Watersmeet in November.

To book tickets, call 01923 711063 or visit www. watersmeet.co.uk