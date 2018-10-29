Hemel craft club launches contest

A creative crafts club for mums is running an Instagram competition to mark the success of its first year.

First Mummies’ Club, founded by Hemel mum Lisa Timms, meets twice a month at the Fishery Wharf café in Boxmoor. Some weeks, local craftspeople share their skills, while other weeks Lisa guides the women through a craft project, with a tea and cake break halfway through.

Lisa said: “It’s been such a lovely year for me. We’ve found our natural home at the Fishery Wharf café and I’m delighted to say that the evening group for creative mums continues to grow. I’m so pleased that so many mums in the local area have had the First Mummies’ Club experience and recognise the importance in nurturing their own mental wellbeing by carving out some time for themselves.

“We have a wealth of artistic talent on our doorstep and I feel so lucky they have been so keen to share their expertise with us.”

To celebrate the club’s upcoming anniversary, Lisa will be running an Instagram competition, with prizes donated by local craftspeople and businesses. Prizes will include a group yoga session with Wild Luna Yoga, party bags from Berkhamsted-based kids’ party specialists Oglee Poglee, a voucher from Berkhamsted Arts & Crafts and a bracelet from Rachel Tasker Makes.

Lisa is offering a free First Mummies’ Club session and the Fishery Wharf café is offering a hot drink and cake.

The contest will be launched with full details on Instagram on Monday, November 5. Open to mums living in Hemel and surrounding areas, it will involve following the businesses involved on Instagram and tagging a friend who deserves a little ‘me time’.

It will end on Sunday, November 11, and the winner will be announced at noon. For more information, email lisa@firstmummiesclub.co.uk