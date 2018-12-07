Hemel children star in climate change video

A group of 10-years-olds from Micklem Primary School, in Hemel Hempstead, star in a new film, talking about climate change.

Ten years since the Climate Change Act was passed, Energy UK has published a 10-point action plan setting out how the UK can continue as a world leader in tackling climate change.

The trade association says the power sector has more than halved its own emissions since the act was passed and low-carbon sources now supply more than half of the electricity generated in the UK.

At the same time, the cost of renewables, such as wind and solar, has plummeted.

Energy UK’s 10-point action plan sets out areas where the industry and government can work together to continue and accelerate progress in tackling climate change.

The film featuring the Micklem pupils was produced to accompany the launch of Energy and our Environment, a collection of essays in which leading politicians, scientists, academics, regulators and figures from the energy sector and environmental groups reflect on the Climate Change Act, its influence in effecting transformation and the challenges that lie ahead.

To view the video, see www.energy-uk.org.uk/media-and-campaigns/videos.html