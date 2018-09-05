Hemel author ‘solves’ Jack the Ripper’s 130-year mystery

An author has ‘proven’ Jack the Ripper’s identity in a never-before-seen Victorian painting – and reveals the killer’s strong links to Hertfordshire.

Paul Christian, of Hemel Hempstead, author of The Inevitable Jack the Ripper, says the 130-year-old painting contains clues to suggest the artist was the notorious serial killer.

Walter Sickert's painting

Mr Christian was first sent Walter Sickert’s painting, which shows a London scene featuring what is believed to be two of Jack’s victims, Mary Jane Kelly and Martha Tabram, in 2013.

He said: “The evidence I have unearthed can allow us to now confidently point the finger at Walter Sickert and an art world conspiracy behind the Jack the Ripper case.

“The painting shows a number of important clues, including the metal railing, which spells out the year 1888, and a woman with a bloodied shawl visible from a balconey, matching the descriptions of Jack the Ripper victim Mary Kelly and a mysterious dark figure descending into the depths.

“The reverse of the picture includes an intriguing and eerie doodle, which appears to show some kind of inquisition.”

Book front cover

Jack the Ripper is infamous for the 1888 murders of what is believed to be five prostitutes in London’s Whitechapel district.

Mr Christian pointed out the serial killer’s strong links to the Hertfordshire area in his book.

Paul, 36, said: “This book draws on many of Hertfordshire’s solid links to the Jack the Ripper mystery, including the suggestion that the then Prime Minister, and forebear of the current Lord Salisbury, may have had secrets pertaining to the identity of the killer at Hatfield House.

“The book also looks at red herrings in Rickmansworth and a solid Ripper suspect’s death in Leavesden.”

The Inevitable Jack the Ripper is Mr Christian’s first book , one he relished writing on his journey to ‘uncover’ the famous mystery.

He said: “It was good fun to write but there were a lot of long train journeys typing the story up on my phone.

“This book represents the culmination of a journey that officially began five years ago, but in actual fact my relationship with this terrible case goes back much further and – as the book also reveals – has some terrifying personal links.”

lThe Inevitable Jack the Ripper is available on paperback from Amazon at http://amzn.eu/d/1Y0IJ1n