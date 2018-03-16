Hemel Amazon apprentice urges others to apply

An Amazon apprentice in Hemel Hempstead is urging local people to consider applying for an apprenticeship with the firm.

Natalia Jedynak was selected as an Operations Apprentice through Amazon’s apprenticeship programme and now works at the company’s local site for Inventory Control Quality Assurance (ICQA).

One of 10 local residents chosen to join the apprenticeship programme in Hemel, Natalia will spend two years on a programme of study at Bedford College and work-based assessments at the Hemel site.

Natalia said: “My career has taken off since I started working at Amazon.

“From what I’ve experienced on my course so far, I find working as an Operations Apprentice very rewarding. I love that every day is different, and I get to work with an exceptionally talented team.

“The variety on the practical part of the course is great.

“It’s also a lot of fun working with people that inspire me. At Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, we have great events like barbecues for families in the summertime, Halloween fancy dress and festive celebrations like last year’s Winter Wonderland party.

“I’d encourage anyone, of any age and background, who’s considering an apprenticeship to apply for the Amazon programme.

“It has been a life-changing experience for me and I highly recommend it.”

For more information about the Amazon apprenticeship programme, see www.amazon.jobs/apprentices