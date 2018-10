Hemel Hempstead actress Samantha Deaton is performing in a three-week run of a play she also co-wrote at an award-winning Off-West End theatre.

Samantha, aged 31, attended The Cavendish School, followed by Loughborough University and EAST15 Drama School.

Her play, Gilded Butterflies, is at The Hope, in Islington, from November 6 to 24.