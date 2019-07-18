Hemel activist denies charge over Extinction Rebellion protests in London

A Hemel woman was among 30 Extinction Rebellion protesters who appeared in court in London charged with public order offences.

The charges relate to demonstrations led by Extinction Rebellion in April – when thousands of people blocked landmarks across the capital over 10 days to highlight climate breakdown.

Extinction Rebellion protesters at Waterloo Bridge in April

Tara Leon, 43, from Hemel Hempstead, appeared at City of London magistrates court on Friday, July 12 and denied being a public assembly participant failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer at Waterloo Bridge on April 21.

The trials of the protesters who pleaded not guilty are set to take place between September and October this year.