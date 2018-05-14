Hearty congratulations to Herts charity walkers

Nurses and admin staff from the Herts Community Trust cardiac rehabilitation and heart failure teams have raised over £900 following a nine-mile walk across the Chess Valley, in the Chilterns.

The community trust teams work to educate patients about living a heart-healthy lifestyle, so they can self-manage their condition.

The Pumping Marvellous Foundation develops and distributes patient information for NHS heart failure teams across the UK.

To sponsor the team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hctcardiacrehab