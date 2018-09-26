Rowan, 10, from Hemel Hempstead inspires his team of runners, meets Gabby Logan

A 10-year-old cancer survivor is inspiring more than 100 people to take part in a charity fun run.

Rowan Pethard, from Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead, joined sports presenter Gabby Logan at the launch of this year’s RBC Race for the Kids.

Rowan’s family are recruiting a team, called Running for RoRo, to mark Rowanfinishing his treatment.

Rowan had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia three years ago, after he collapsed in his mother’s arms outside the family’s GP surgery. He was admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospial (GOSH) and has been having intense chemotherapy for the last few years.

Rowan also faced a life-threatening diagnosis of sepsis. He was rushed to GOSH for emergency treatment. Despite all this, Rowan and his family have always taken part in RBC Race for the Kids.

The 5K run will take place in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, October 13 to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Rowan’s mum Abby said: “This year is a special year as Rowan has marked the end of his treatment and we’re also taking part in honour of Rowan’s friends who are still in the cancer unit. It amazes me how upbeat and resilient they all are.”

> gosh.org/raceforthekids

> www.justgiving.com/teams/runningforroro