Duo take over at West Herts Hospitals Trust

The new boss of West Herts Hospitals has taken up the reins this week.

Christine Allen joined as chief executive on Monday, leading the trust which comprises Hemel Hempstead, Watford and St Albans hospitals.

Phil Townsend

And she has been joined by a new interim chairman of the board in Phil Townsend.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining the strong leadership team at West Herts, particularly at such an exciting time.

“In the past week alone the trust has seen brilliant staff survey results, huge improvements in the Care Quality Commission rating for the emergency department and is amongst the top five most improved trusts for staff flu vaccinations in the country.

“I am really looking forward to leading the organisation on its improvement journey and in securing the best possible outcome for the hospital redevelopment plans.”

She follows Katie Fisher, who left the post in June after 18 months at West Herts.

Her departure meant the trust had had more permanent and acting chief executives than any other hospital trust in the country over the preceding 10 years.

Mr Townsend has been the vice-chairman of the trust board for five years, and a non-executive director for nearly eight. He lives in St Albans and was part of the team who appointed Christine Allen.