Campaigners urge support for brand new hospital in West Herts

Anyone hoping to have a brand new hospital built in West Herts has a “golden opportunity” to support these efforts next week.

Hospital bosses are holding meetings across the area to explain their latest plans over the coming month.

But they are still hoping to concentrate on revamping Watford Hospital rather than create a new purpose-built hospital – despite a reported backlog of £130million-worth of repairs.

And campaigners say this is a “golden opportunity” to make them see sense.

“I would urge everyone to attend this vital meeting,” said Edie Glatter, vice-chair of Dacorum Hospital Action Group and member of the New Hospital Campaign.

“Their current plans also mean further downgrading of our local hospital – and that makes no sense when we are facing the biggest growth in building homes here than we have seen for as long as I can remember in my 40 years living in Hemel Hempstead.”

She added: “Plans have come and gone over the past 40 years, from a super-hospital for Hertfordshire in Hatfield, to a new A&E hospital near Langleybury, to a new hospital at Watford.

“The issue over the years has been the problem of three large towns. Huge amounts of money have been spent in preparing plans while Watford Hospital buildings have deteriorated so they are now beyond repair.

“There is now, as never before, a golden opportunity to address a new site option for a new build A&E hospital as land has become available for a state-of-the-art hospital to be built between the three towns. This would resolve a 40-year-old problem, and give staff and patients premises fit for the future.

“An A&E hospital for the whole of West Hertfordshire is needed.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday (October 23), from 7-9pm, at Laureate Academy, Warners End Road, Hemel Hempstead.

A meeting is also taking place tonight (October 17) at Allum Hall, in Borehamwood, with subsequent meetings at Trinity Church Hall in St Albans on October 24, and West Herts College’s Watford campus on November 6.

To book a place email communications.hvccg@nhs.net

