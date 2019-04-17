A new West Herts hospital or redevelop Watford? Have your say now

Health campaigners want YOU to tell them what you think about the best option for healthcare in West Herts.

The New Hospital Campaign, which is calling for a new hospital to be built, says local health bosses have not adequately consulted on what local people really want from health services.

Hemel Hospital

So it has launched its own survey, which can be completed anonymously, about prefered options for the areas healthcare.

Spokesman Edie Glatter said: “Neither West Herts Hospitals Trust nor the Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group have seriously or widely consulted the public on the future of both

A&E specialist hospital provision and planned surgery and care services.

“So we have devised a short survey to enable you to express your views, which will be confidential.

“It should not take more than five minutes to complete. We will pass on the results to the decision makers.

“Although we are members of the New Hospital Campaign we undertake to fully and accurately represent the results of the survey.”

Complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TVWMBHL