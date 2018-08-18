Head to the hills for Herts hospice charity

Seven-year-old Siberian husky, Diesel, is just one of a pack of hounds that will be bringing their owners along to this year’s Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge.

Returning for its 10th year on Sunday September 9, the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge gives participants, both human and canine, the chance to walk a seven, 11 or 20-mile route through the rolling Chilterns countryside, while raising funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

This will be Diesel’s second time at the Chilterns 3 Peaks with his owner, Molly.

Molly said: “We both love walking – or running in Diesel’s case. The main reason that I am doing the walk is to challenge myself, and Diesel is a great motivator.

“We are both determined to finish the 20 miles, although I’m unsure what condition we will be in at the end!”

Transport between the 11 and 20-mile routes and from the end of every route is provided courtesy of Arriva buses, and there will be water points for humans and hounds along each route.

To sign up for the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge, with or without a dog, visit renniegrove.org/chilterns3peaks