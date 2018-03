A man from Berkhamsted has been reported missing, having not been seen since Sunday.

24-year-old Robert Weall left his home in Clover Close on March 25.

He is described as 6 feet tall, with short brown spiked hair and a beard. He was wearing a black puffa jacket with a beige fur hood, black jumper with white writing on the front and dark blue denim jeans when he went missing.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Herts Police on 101.