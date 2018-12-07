Hang a bauble in aid of charity that helped Hemel teenager

A Hemel teenager is one of the many people who have benefited from the partnership between The Prince’s Trust and Homesense.

Until Christmas Eve, Homesense customers can take part in the Hang a Bauble campaign, donating £1 to hang a paper bauble on the in-store Christmas trees.

The money raised goes towards The Prince’s Trust’s Achieve programme, which helps teens who are at risk of underachieving and helps them succeed in education.

Sarah Klauber, aged 19, had a turbulent home life after her parents separated.

When Sarah was 11, her mum died. Sarah and her sister were taken in by her dad, but the family struggled. Sarah began suffering from alopecia.

She was bullied at school and her attendance dropped. After starting twice-weekly sessions of the Achieve programme, Sarah’s attendance rose and she was given the chance to spend Year 11 doing Achieve full time.

She passed all her exams, including two A*s, and The Prince’s Trust also helped her to start her first job, where she received her Level 2 NVQ in Business and Administration.

She is now an office manager.