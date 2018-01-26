Guide Dogs appeals for sighted volunteer guides

The charity, Guide Dogs, has launched a campaign to recruit life-changing volunteers to help people in Bedfordshire who are visually impaired and blind.

A three-minute Facebook video aims to promote the charity’s My Guide service, showing how partnerships are transforming the lives of people living with sight loss.

The charity has 36 people waiting for volunteers to help them get out of their home to access their communities.

Helen Rowe, My Guide ambassador for Guide Dogs Herts, Beds and Essex, said: “It’s such a wonderful, rewarding thing to do, to be able to help someone do something that sighted people take for granted.”

My Guide service user and Guide Dogs engagement officer Siobhan Meade said: “It’s given me the confidence to get out while I’m waiting to train with my third guide dog. As a totally blind person, My Guide has really supported me to get out into the community again after my second guide dog retired in October 2016.

“While the mobility team works hard to match me with a suitable guide dog, the My Guide service has stepped in and ended the helplessness I felt, confined to my home.”

She added: “No words can describe the difference My Guide makes to the life of a person who is blind or visually impaired. Please help us end isolation.”

For more information, email myguide@guidedogs.org.uk