Grovehill voting on its future

Grovehill residents will get the chance to have their say on the estate’s future during a referendum next week.

Locals will head to the polling booths next Thursday (February 15) to decide whether to vote through a plan that has been in the pipeline for five years.

The Grovehill Neighbourhood Plan sets out the potential redevelopment of the estate up until 2030.

The plan seeks to enable growth on the estate, utilise underused spaces, as well as proposing improvements to Henry Wells Square and blocks of garages.

The plans were submitted to Dacorum Borough Council back in March last year, and were scrutinised by an independent inspector – who passed the plan with very minor amendments.

Residents will be asked on the ballot paper whether they want Dacorum Borough Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Grovehill Future to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area.

It means developers would have to meet the stipulations of the plan if they were to redevelop areas such as Henry Wells Square, ensuring that any development would feature good quality materials, outdoor seating and possible new homes.

Mike Devlin, who chairs the Grovehill Neighbourhood Forum, said: “This is the first neighbourhood plan to go to referendum in Dacorum.

“It is the culmination of lots of input from Grovehill residents and we urge all voters in Grovehill to have their say on the plan next Thursday.”