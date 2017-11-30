Grovehill residents will get referendum on local plan

Grovehill residents will get the chance to have their say on the estate’s future during a referendum next year.

Registered voters will be able to head to the polling booths to cast their vote on whether to adopt the Grovehill Neighbourhood Plan – which sets out the potential redevelopment of the estate up until 2030.

The plan has been in the pipeline for five years, and puts focus on enabling growth on the estate, utilising underused spaces, as well as improvements to Henry Wells Square and blocks of garages.

The Gazette revealed earlier this year that the plans had been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council back in March, and would be scutinised by an independent inspector.

The inspector has now passed through the plan with very minor amendments, and a referendum date of February 15 has been set.

Mike Devlin is the chair of the Grovehill Future Neighbourhood Forum, which is behind the local plan.

He said: “It’s great, and it’s been a long time coming.

“If areas such as Henry Wells Square were to be redeveloped, then if the plan is voted in our stipulations would have to be adhered to – such as good quality materials, outdoor seating and possible new homes.

“We’ll be publicising the plan at bus shelters and on leaflets to make people aware.”