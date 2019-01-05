Great Wall trek for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Supporters of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) will be heading to the Great Wall of China this autumn to raise money for the lifesaving charity.

The Walk the Great Wall trek, from October 12 to 20, will see participants complete five days of awe-inspiring trekking along one of the wonders of the world.

Maaike Simpson signed up as soon as she heard about the trek, as two members of her family have been assisted by air ambulances.

She said: “My son was airlifted by an air ambulance in the mid-80s after an accident on the M25, and I am extraordinarily grateful for that.

“More recently, my grandson’s girlfriend fell off a cliff in Cornwall and broke both her legs. She too was airlifted by an air ambulance.”

Two years ago, Maaike was one of the EHAAT trekkers who visited Tanzania to walk with the Masai.

Local fundraising manager Natasha Robertson said: “We are delighted that Maaike will be joining us again on this trek. If you would like to take on a challenge that will see you make new friends, collect memories that will last a lifetime and give you the satisfaction of helping an amazing cause, we would love to hear from you.”

A minimum fundraising target of £3,300 is required to take part. For more information, email trek@ehaat.org or call 0345 2417 690.