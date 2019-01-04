Goody bag gifts for West Herts ambulance staff

Staff at Tesco Extra Hemel Hempstead, Sainsbury’s Apsley and Waitrose St Albans showed their support for ambulance service staff on call on Christmas Day in West Herts, by putting together goody bags of food items for them to enjoy while they were at work.

Ambulance service spokesman Jon Perry said: “I am really proud of the continued dedication and hard work of our crews, particularly at the festive time, and I am grateful to the team, and their families’ understanding, for the excellent care they provide our community. The support of our local supermarkets this Christmas was amazing.”