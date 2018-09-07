Goodbye to Hertfordshire magazine as council goes digital

Herts County Council will be distributing the last issue of its long-running residents’ magazine, Horizons, this month. The decision to focus on digital communications, and reduce the number of printed publications sent to residents, was made by the council in 2017.

Herts County Council has almost 85,000 people signed up to receive its Update Me emails. Subscribers can get the latest news and updates from the council, including updates about libraries, health walks and highways.

The county council’s social media accounts have over 100,000 followers.

The county council claims its new digitally led approach will keep residents better informed about council services, and thatit allows people to open a dialogue with the council and have their queries answered quickly.

Recent Ofcom studies have shown that nine out of 10 households in the UK have access to the internet.

Herts County Council has modernised its website – www.hertfordshire.gov.uk – which recently won Website of the Year at the UK Public Sector Communications Awards.

Council leader David William said: “We are constantly looking at ways to make the best use of our resources in order to protect our frontline services. In this case the opportunity to save £100,000 by 2019/20 was too good an opportunity to pass up.

“Signing up to receive our Update Me emails or following us on social media are the best ways for residents to find out what’s happening in their local area, whether it’s roadworks on your journey to work or school application deadlines, and crucially they will get this up to date information when they need it most.”

To sign up, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/updateme