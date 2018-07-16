Golden Jubilee for Berkhamsted infant school

Swing Gate School, in Berkhamsted, celebrated its 50th birthday with a Golden Jubilee celebration.

Pupils attended a special morning assembly on June 29, then parents and carers joined them for a special picnic lunch in the school grounds.

Current and past headteachers enjoyed the celebrations before a time capsule was buried in the school grounds, containing photographs of all the children and staff, a copy of the Swing Gate song, a commemorative brochure and other items.

Members of the school council are pictured with headteacher Francesca Gallagher, deputy head Carrie Hardwick, governor Claire Bannister and past headteachers John Langdon and Ilene Williams.