Gift set to Kindle schoolkids’ love of reading

Pupils at Jupiter Community Free School in Hemel Hempstead can now enjoy their favourite books on brand new Kindle devices after the team from Amazon in Hemel Hempstead made a surprise visit to the school to donate 25 devices.

The school was also surprised with a £2,000 gift card to purchase e-books during a special assembly, attended by members of the Amazon charity committee.

Jupiter Community Free School received the special packages from the local Amazon team as part of the company’s Kindle Reading Fund, a programme that sees Amazon employees nominate a school to receive literary support.

The school was nominated for support by Amazon employee Elena Laiu, whose son Jeremaih, aged seven, is a pupil at there.

Elena said: “Jupiter Community Free School does a great job increasing the literary skills of our young people and this donation will help even more local kids to enjoy books of all genres.”