Get your boots on and join Hemel Health Walk

Would you like to be part of a record attempt, while enjoying a healthy walk?

Hertfordshire County Council’s Countryside and Rights of Way Service is attempting to set a new record for the greatest number of Health Walkers out walking in one day.

The number to beat is 630 walkers, set on the Mass Health Walk day in 2015.

Whether you are already a seasoned Health Walker or fancy trying it for the first time there are plenty of opportunities to get active and help break a Hertfordshire Health Walks record.

On Monday May 14, Hertfordshire Health Walks will be offering a bumper 25 extra free Health Walks – two of which are taking place in Hemel Hempstead.

You can join the walks at The White Bridge in Gadebridge Park.

There is a 10am start for the one-hour route for moderate walkers or an 11.15am start for those looking to start out. This will be a short 20 to 30-minute walk over flat, even ground at gentle pace. This walk is also suitable for wheelchairs and buggies.

Visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/healthwalks to register as a new walker or arrive 15 minutes before the walk to complete a sign-up form.

Hertfordshire Health Walks are delivered on behalf of Public Health at Hertfordshire County Council, in order to promote physical activity as a means of improving health and wellbeing. The initiative is accredited by the national Walking for Health campaign led by Ramblers UK.