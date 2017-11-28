Get set to paint the town red in Hemel’s Santa Dash

Santas young and old, on two legs and four, are getting ready for the Hospice of St Francis’ festive fundraiser, the Santa Dash.

Hundreds of Santas and their dashing dogs are set to paint the town red when they descend on Hemel Hempstead Riverside to walk, scoot or run the two-and-a-half-mile route.

Now in its 10th year, the annual fix of festive fun will take place at 10am on Sunday December 10.

At the finish line, everyone receives a medal, a mince pie and a hot drink, with treats for children and puffed-out pooches.

To sign up, visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/santadash