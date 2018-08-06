Fosterers sought for Hemel cats and kittens

Cats Protection in Hemel is appealing for more fosterers for the many cats and kittens under its care.

Homing officer Debbie said: “It is a very rewarding job to know that you have helped a cat who has been on the streets, in an unsuitable home or not wanted to become relaxed and happy and find their forever home. We treat every cat as if it is our own and make sure they are rehomed to a secure and loving home where they are wanted. ”

Fosterers need to have a secure separate room in their home for the foster cat or cats. Foster cats are not allowed contact with any resident cats.

Fosterers should ideally have access to a car for trips to the vet.

Fosterers are not expected to be at home all day, and some of them have full-time jobs. However, they must have time to socialise with the cat(s) and make sure they are healthy.

Fosterers have the support of the Cats Protection welfare/homing officer at all times as well as the local vet.

Fosterers are given everything they need for the cats, at no cost to themselves, including food, bedding, cat litter, toys and veterinary treatment. They can even claim for petrol costs if necessary.

All Cats Protection asks is their time and commitment to every cat that comes into their care. This could be for around seven weeks for a kitten, two to six months for an adult cat, or longer for an older cat.

If you’d like to find out more about becoming a CP fosterer contact Debbie on 01442 217480.