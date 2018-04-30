Former Tring Park student signed to Sony/ATV

A rising classical singing star and lyricist who went to theatre school in Tring has been signed to Sony/ATV, as part of a deal struck between the world’s top music publishing company and the independent publishing and record company ABIAH.

Carly Paoli attended Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, and in February this year performed with the current school choir at her debut UK headline concert at London’s Cadogan Hall.

The Sony/ATV deal covers London-based ABIAH’s entire song catalogue, including songs by Carly and celebrated composer, arranger and conductor Romano Musumarra which feature on Carly’s highly acclaimed debut album, Singing My Dreams.

CEO of ABIAH, Grant Black, said: “Not only is Carly a phenomenally talented classical singer, she is also a gifted songwriter, which is unusual in the genre of classical crossover.”

Sony/ATV UK spokesman Fran Malyan said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Carly, who is a huge talent, and I look forward to being part of her journey to the top.”