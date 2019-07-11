Footage shows firefighters at the scene of major blaze at Warner Bros studio near Hemel Hempstead

About 75 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at Warner Bros Studios which first broke out at about 11.30pm last night.

Police have also closed off Bridge Road in Leavesden to allow the fire service to run a hose from the nearby canal to the site of the fire.

All eight Harry Potter films as well as other movies including James Bond, Fast and Furious and the Mission Impossible franchises have filmed at the studios.

