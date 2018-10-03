Fleet of 58 gritters on winter duty stand-by in Hertfordshire

A fleet of 58 gritters are ready to spring into action and salt the county’s roads over the winter.

Gritter crews from Herts County Council highways contractor Ringway will be ready around the clock to cover nearly half of Hertfordshire’s entire road network – more than 1,400 miles (2,230km) or the equivalent of salting from Hertford to Berlin and back.

Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “October is the beginning of our winter season and we make sure our gritters are ready, our salt stocks are high and that the county’s 1,000-plus salt bins are topped up. Our crews will be on standby 24 hours a day until April.

“We don’t know how much, if any, snow and ice we’ll see this winter, but I’m confident that our highways teams will do everything we can to keep the county’s roads open and safe whatever the weather.”